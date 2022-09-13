KAFUE Celtic football club proprietor Lee Kawanu says the country has lagged behind in football because it has prioritized talent, forgetting that modern football has become more scientific. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Kawanu said football had become more scientific hence we are lagging behind as a country because we have focused much more on talent only. Kawanu said the time has come when we realized as a country that talent only makes up 30 percent of what a player needs to make it into Europe. “Football has become much more scientific and we are lagging behind on that because we have put so much attention on talent. Yes, we have the talent but what we don’t realize is that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.