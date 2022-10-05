THE much-anticipated international friendly match between the Orange Lionesses of Netherlands and the Copper Queens has been put off due to visa glitches. Both the Football Association of Zambia and the Netherlands FA confirmed the development in separate statements issued to the media on Tuesday. FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala confirmed the development, stating that the match fell off after all efforts in the last couple of days to actualize the friendly tie failed. Kashala said the Copper Queens failed to secure Visas on time to travel for the international friendly. “We wish to inform the public and stakeholders that the much-anticipated international friendly match between the Netherlands and the Copper Queens has been put off due to Visa glitches…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.