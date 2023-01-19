COMMONWEALTH Games gold medalist Muzala Samukonga says he is the standard to beat in the 2023 athletics season In an interview on Wednesday, Samukonga told his competition to catch him if they can win this season. Samukonga said he doesn’t believe in competing with others but that he was a competition to himself in every race. “I will be frank because a lot of them have always asked me who my biggest threats will be going into this season. I have no competition and I say this because I believe in myself. Athletics is individual, so when competing I do mind my own business. In short, I’m my own competition and threat to beat this season. I don’t have competition,”…...



