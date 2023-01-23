VETERAN Red Arrow’s striker James Chamanga has called on his teammates to rise up and save the team’s name from shame. Speaking following a scoreless draw away to Kansanshi Dynamos on Saturday, Chamanga said the defeats that the team had suffered were shameful and needed redemption. The Chisi Mbewe tutored side went on a five-game losing streak before Saturday’s draw in Solwezi. Chamanga said the continued poor string of results is putting the name of the club in shame. He said there was a need for every player to step up and help redeem the club. “I have told them (players) that we need to redeem ourselves, our names and the club at large. The club is being put to…...



