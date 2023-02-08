Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has told the newly appointed local organising committee for the forthcoming Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Under-18 and Under-20 championships to succeed in its mission. Zambia hosts the U18 and U20 athletics championships set to run from April 29 to March 3, at the National Heroes Stadium. Speaking when he unveiled the 20-member committee in Lusaka, Tuesday, Nkandu implored the committee to be open-minded and be ready to go the extra mile to ensure the championships are staged successfully. “I am delighted to be part of this glorious occasion where we are unveiling the local organising committee. The coming championships offer the country various benefits and I implore you to be open-minded and be ready to…...