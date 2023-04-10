In a thrilling display of rugby this weekend, Diggers Rugby Club emerged victorious over their city rivals, Kitwe Playing Fields (KPF), in a high-stakes Week Three match. The 26-17 win has solidified Diggers’ strong start to the season, as they now sit atop the league table with 10 points. The match, played at Diggers Rugby Club in Nkana West, Kitwe, saw the Men At Work put on a dominant performance, scoring two tries, two conversions, and four penalties for a total of 26 points. KPF, on the other hand, managed to register two tries, two conversions, and a single penalty, falling short of victory. KPF, popularly known by their moniker “Spoilers”, now sit second from bottom on the table with…...



