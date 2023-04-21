NAPSA Stars CEO Ponga Liwewe says the team has taken a good account of itself and aims to secure a continental slot in the remaining five MTN Super League fixtures. The Pensioners are second on the log with 45 points, 10 behind run away log leaders Power Dynamos who only need six points from the remaining 15 to be crowned League Champions. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Liwewe said the team had exceeded his expectations knowing it just bounced back from the National League. He said the team had the quality to maintain second position on the league table. “Yes, the team has exceeded our expectations knowing very well that we came from the first division. The team has taken…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.