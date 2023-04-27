THE national netball team has bounced back to winning ways after they edging neighbours Malawi 50-46 in a tightly contested crossover round at the ongoing PacificAuS netball Series. Speaking after the game, coach Lazarus Tembo described the victory as sweet but was quick to caution his players against complacency. “The game was very tight and tactical. It’s good that we have won, it’s a sweet victory against a strong opponent. The girls gave their all for Mother Zambia and they deserve the slots in the semi finals,” Tembo said. Asked about playing the same team in the semi-finals, Tembo said they anticipate another tough encounter. “It will be difficult playing Malawi again in the semi-finals but we shall push and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.