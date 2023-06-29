WOMEN’S national team midfielder Ireen Lungu says a win against Switzerland this Friday will give the Shepolopolo confidence heading into their maiden World Cup that swings into action on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. And Coach Bruce Mwape says the technical bench has made progress towards naming the final World Cup squad. The Copper Queens face off with Switzerland this Friday in an international friendly as they continue to fine-tune for their maiden World Cup appearance. In an interview with the FAZ media, Lungu said the team was targeting a positive result against Switzerland to boost morale and confidence. “It feels good to join the team. We need to work hard, stay as one and push towards achieving…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.