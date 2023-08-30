FAZ has challenged FIFA’s decision directing it to award damages to former Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic for wrongful dismissal. In January last year, Asanovic was awarded the Chipolopolo job but only served at the helm for eight months before being dismissed after a fallout with Football House. This led the coach to report the association to FIFA and it has now emerged that the world football governing body ruled in his favour. FIFA has ordered FAZ to pay the Croatian gaffer over US$ 1 million for firing him just eight months into his four-year long contract. However, FAZ General Secretary Rueben Kamanga said the association wrote to FIFA showing proof that it did not not owe the former Chipolopolo coach…....



