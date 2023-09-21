WOMEN’s hockey national team coach Floyd Chomba has challenged his players to be hungry and aggressive for success ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers slated for South Africa next month. The Zambia Hockey Association (ZHA) last week named their final 18-member squads ahead of next month’s qualifiers. Zambia will be looking to qualify for its first-ever senior Olympics after having qualified for the junior Olympics twice in 2014 and 2018. The African Hockey Road to Paris 2024 (men and women) will take place at the University of Pretoria Hockey Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa from October 29 – November 5. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Wednesday, Chomba challenged his lasses to show character and zeal to qualify…...



