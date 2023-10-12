ZAMBIA’S preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2023 World Cup qualifiers take an interesting turn tonight when they face Egypt in an international friendly. The Chipolopolo are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where they will entertain a Mohamed Salah–led Egypt at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since October 11, 2015. Zambia have not beaten Egypt since the 3-1 victory at the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations that was staged in South Africa. So much has changed since then, but Egypt remains the favourites. Avram Grant’s men are however determined to build on the momentum they have had going into this game. Chipolopolo are unbeaten under…...



