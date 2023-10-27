All is set for this Saturday’s annual Zambia Sugar sponsored Sweet Cycle race organised by the Nakambala Cycling Club as stakeholders join hands to promote road safety for cyclists. The race which will gobble over K250, 000 and will be hosted in conjunction with the Cycling Association of Zambia, is known for its high speed and punchy climbs. Zambia Sugar Corporate Affairs Director, Eugene Chungu, says the event will include the Elite Men category on a stretch of 140Km distance between Mazabuka and Lusaka (turning at Turnpike) while the Elite Women and Intermediate categories will ride 80km of the route turning at Munali Coffee. Chungu said a fun filled race for beginners had been set to go for 40 Km…...



