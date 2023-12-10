ZESCO United has maintained leadership of the MTN Super League following a 1-1 draw with Forest Rangers yesterday. However, the most exciting display in the Week 15 fixtures came from Green Eagles, who trashed Prison Leopards 4-0 at the Independence Stadium in Choma. Freddy Michael stole the show with a brace, while Amity Shamende and Hosea Silwimba added their names to the scoreboard in an entertaining encounter. In other results, Napsa Stars edged out Nkwazi 2-0 away from home courtesy of goals from Adam Zikiru and Luka Banda. MUZA narrowly missed out on a win away to Green Buffaloes after conceding an equalizer late on from Golden Mashata. The Mazabuka based club had taken the lead through Gideon Ossamunga in…...