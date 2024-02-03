CHIPOLOPOLO midfielder Kings Kangwa says his five-month loan deal at Belgian topflight Club KV Kortrijk will help him rediscover his form. Serbian topflight Red Star Belgrade agreed to loan Kangwa for a reported fee of €500,000 (about K14.5 million) until the end of the season. Kortrijk has an option sign the Zambian international on a permanent deal for €1.5 million (about K43.5 million). Kangwa joined Red Star on a four-year contract in July 2022 from Russian Premier League Arsenal Tula. The midfielder has scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 56 appearances for the Serbian outfit. However, the 24 year old’s form has dipped this season, and he has seen few minutes on the pitch. In an interview with…...



