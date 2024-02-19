DEFENDING Champions Power Dynamos yesterday run-riot, thumping Green Eagles 4-0 at the Independence Stadium to go third on the MTN Super League table. A brace from Austin Muwowo and goals apiece from Andy Boyeli and Linos Makwaza were all the Kitwe giants needed to silence the noisy home fans who had thronged the stadium to have a glance at the proceedings. The Oswald Mutapa-coached side displayed some yummy tiki-taka passing football, managing to find the back of the net three times in the first half before adding some icing on the cherry cake in the second half. The win sees Power go third on the log table with 36 points, five behind log leaders Red Arrows and four behind second-placed…...



