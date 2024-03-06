UNDER 15 national team coach Aaron Kawangu says the target heading into the Morocco invitational tournament is to develop the young players to the next level in readiness for the future. The upcoming Double Confrontation (2009) Morocco Invitational Tournament will run from March 18-26, 2024, with each participating country allowed to enter 21 players. Players born in 2009 will compete at the Talent Development Scheme (TDS) Morocco Invitation tournament, while the 2008 (and 2009) bracket will be for the COSAFA U17 Zonal AFCON qualifier as prescribed by the tournament regulations. Addressing the media after Tuesday’s morning friendly match against Atletico Lusaka, Kawangu said the target was to improve the players to the next level. He said the technical bench would...



