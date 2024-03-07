BARBRA Banda has agreed to join Orlando Pride in a transfer that will cost the USA Women’s Soccer League side $740,000. Meanwhile, former Copper Queens coach Enala Simbeye says Banda’s transfer shows that Zambia has a lot of talented female footballers. With the move, Banda becomes the second most expensive female footballer history, behind Copper Queens teammate Racheal Kundananji, whose move to Bay FC set the global record last month. Kundananji broke the women’s transfer record with her blockbuster move to Bay FC for $788,000. According to ESPN, Banda’s contract with the Pride is a four-year deal valued at around $2.1 million all-in, including bonuses, which makes her one of the highest-paid players in the NWSL. Shanghai will maintain a...



