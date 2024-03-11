SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu says the country has raised the bar high by producing the most expensive female players globally and needs to sustain it. And Nkandu has called on football administrators to match the demands of producing great athletes for the country. Last week, Banda joined USA National Women’s Soccer League side Orlando Pride on a four-year deal for a transfer fee of $740,000, making her the second most expensive female football player in history behind Copper Queens teammate Racheal Kundananji. Kundananji became the most expensive player when she transferred from Madrid CFF to Bay FC for $788,000 last month. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Nkandu said the country needed to sustain the high bar it has raised...



