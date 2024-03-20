THE Zambia U21 netball national team has registered its first win at the ongoing World Cup qualifiers in South Africa to revive its hopes of progressing to the next round. The Moses Ndhlovu-drilled side thrashed Tanzania 52-15 in a dominant display. Nelly Lutambo scored sixteen goals to guide the Copper Princess to their first victory and revive their chances of finishing among the top three teams to qualify for the World Cup. Zambia started strongly, winning the first quarter 15-4, before extending the lead in the second quarter to 27-8. The Ndhlovu-tutored side continued to dictate play, even as Lutambo and Harriet Muchuma proved to be a thorn in the Tanzania defence, ending the third quarter with scores 38-11. In...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.