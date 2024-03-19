THE Zambia U21 netball national team has suffered its second consecutive defeat at the ongoing World Cup qualifiers in South Africa, falling 42-37 to Zimbabwe. In an entertaining encounter that saw both sides go toe-to-toe, Zimbabwe started strongly, scoring three quick goals before Zambia responded through Nelly Lutambo. Zimbabwe dictated play and finished the first quarter with a 13-9 lead. Zambia showed more determination in the second quarter but Zimbabwe proved too strong and extended its lead to 23-17. By the end of the third quarter, Zambia’s determination had paid off as the team reduced its deficit to three goals, with Zimbabwe leading 29-26. Zimbabwe held its position in the fourth quarter to win the game with a 42-37 score...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.