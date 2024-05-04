ACTOR, filmmaker and comedian Cosmas Ng’andwe, who portrays the character of Logic in the acclaimed drama series Mpali has observed significant concern among dedicated Mpali fans, who express that the series is losing its appeal due to alterations in its content. During his appearance on the latest episode of ‘That Zed Podcast’, Ng’andwe also addressed rumours about him leaving the drama series and revealed that his managers funded his movie “Mwizukanji”, which cost K850,000. He discussed how “Mwizukanji” delves into themes of betrayal, anger issues, disappointments, and conflict resolution. However, he was unable to confirm whether the movie is based on artiste Yo Maps and his baby mama Mwizukanji, only mentioning that the main character is a woman and there’s...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.