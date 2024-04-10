ALL Africa Games gold medalist Patrick Chinyemba is a huge favourite to win the 2023 Sports Council of Zambia (SCZ) Sportsman of the Year award set for Thursday at the Mulungushi Conference Centre. The 2024 Paris Olympic Games-bound boxer faces competition from another gold medalist at the Games, Steven Mung’andu, and Commonwealth and African Champion Muzala Samukonga. Chinyemba looks set to grab the award though, having performed well and booked his qualification to the Olympics at the African Games held in Dakar, Senegal, after winning a gold medal in 2023. Muzala, on the other hand, started the 2023 sporting year on a good note, smashing records before sustaining an injury that saw him miss the World Championships. SCZ yesterday unveiled...



