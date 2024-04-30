CHIPOLOPOLO striker Fashion Sakala has announced a further budget of K170,000 towards supporting women in football in rural areas. On Sunday Sakala announced K250,000 for the Kamboma Football League, which he was sponsoring. In a Facebook post, Monday, Sakala said the money would foresee a creation of a league which would bring together 20 teams within kawele and surrounding areas and each team would receive essential gear including two sets of football jerseys and 4 match Balls . ‘’Kawele and other surrounding villages, I have dedicated a Budget of K170,000 supporting women football talents from rural areas, my mission is to ensure that I give women in football the same support and opportunity to work towards their dreams of reaching...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.