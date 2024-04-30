CHIPOLOPOLO striker Fashion Sakala has announced a further budget of K170,000 towards supporting women in football in rural areas. On Sunday Sakala announced K250,000 for the Kamboma Football League, which he was sponsoring. In a Facebook post, Monday, Sakala said the money would foresee a creation of a league which would bring together 20 teams within kawele and surrounding areas and each team would receive essential gear including two sets of football jerseys and 4 match Balls . ‘’Kawele and other surrounding villages, I have dedicated a Budget of K170,000 supporting women football talents from rural areas, my mission is to ensure that I give women in football the same support and opportunity to work towards their dreams of reaching...