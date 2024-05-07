FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has revealed that the Chipolopolo will camp in Europe ahead of their back-to-back World Cup qualifiers next month. And Kamanga has urged the U17 women’s national team to draw inspiration from the Copper Queens and qualify for the World Cup. In his latest column, Kamanga said FAZ was working in the background to ensure the Chipolopolo were prepared for the World Cup qualifiers. “We are working in the background to prepare adequately for the Group E 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Tanzania and Morocco. Zambia will be away to Morocco in Agadir, before hosting Tanzania at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola three days later. We have an international camp coming up for the Chipolopolo...



