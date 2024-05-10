FOOTBALL House hopes an outside court settlement can be reached in a matter where football administrator Damiano Mutale obtained an injunction against the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Annual General Meeting (AGM) last month. On April 27, the FAZ AGM at the Government Complex in Lusaka was put on ice after Football House’s application to have the injunction stayed was thrown out by the High Court. Yesterday, the Ndola High Court held an inter-parte hearing where Justice Greenwell Malumani was set to make a ruling on three matters concerning the current FAZ impasse. However, the court only ruled on one matter, in which a joinder was added to the case while two other matters remain unresolved until the parties agree...



