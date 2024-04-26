THE Ndola High Court has granted an injunction to halt the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Annual General Meeting that was scheduled for this weekend at the Government Complex in Lusaka. This follows a letter by Damiano Mutale, demanding cancellation of the AGM after claiming that FAZ president Andrew Kamanga effected changes to the association’s constitution without following laid down procedure. According to an Ex Parte Order staying the FAZ AGM, the Ndola High Court has halted the meeting pending a hearing and determination of the matter. Damiano Mutale and Mabvuto Phiri being first and second plaintiffs, have sued FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and General Secretary Reuben Kamanga in their capacities. “Take note that, you the within named recipients, shall...



