BESTON Chambeshi has failed to keep Konkola Blades afloat as the Chililabombwe side was relegated despite defeating Prison Leopards 2-1 at President Stadium in Kabwe yesterday. Blades were promoted to the Super League last season but have dropped back to the lower division, joining Prison, Kansanshi Dynamos and Trident. To have a chance of surviving relegation, Blades needed Napsa Stars or Forest Rangers to lose their respective games, while winning its own match with a comfortable margin. However, the day’s results went against Chambeshi as Napsa played out a one-all draw with Power Dynamos while Forest defeated Kansanshi 4-0. Chambeshi was appointed in November last year, and went on to register six losses, 11 draws and six wins. His less...