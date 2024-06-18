FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says he is saddened with the Chipolopolo’s lacklustre performance in the last two World Cup qualifiers against Morocco and Tanzania. Zambia lost away to Morocco in Agadir before suffering a home defeat against Tanzania in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. In his weekly review, Monday, the FAZ supremo was he was unhappy with the performance of the lads and urged the technical bench to review the two matches and ensure winning performances for the remainder of the competition. “We are saddened by the two losses that the Chipolopolo suffered in Group E FIFA World Cup qualifiers. We definitely could have done better. The race is not over yet as we have to fight for every...



