GENOA, ITALY - APRIL 29: Kingstone Mutandwa of Cagliari looks on during the Serie A TIM match between Genoa CFC and Cagliari at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on April 29, 2024 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

ENTERPRISING Zambian starlet Kingstone Mutandwa has been locked by the Italian Serie A side, Cagliari, after extending his contract to June 2027. The Chibombo born native became the second born Zambian after Lecce striker, Lameck Banda, to make a debut in the lucrative Italian Serie A. According to the statement released by the club, Mutandwa’s contract would run for the next three years. “Cagliari Calcio is pleased to announce the contract renewal of the player Kingstone Mutandwa who has signed a new agreement with the Club until 30 June 2027,” the statement read. The 21 year old was once on the books of Atletico Lusaka, where in the 2021-22 season, he helped the club to win the Football Association of...