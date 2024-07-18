ZAMBIA’S Ambassador to France, Judith Mulenga, has encouraged the Bruce Mwape tutored Copper Queens to aim high and fight for a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics set to officially kick off on July 26 in France. Mulenga believes the Copper Queens, who will compete in Group B at the Olympics alongside the United States of America (USA), Australia and Germany, have what it takes to compete against the best teams in the world. Speaking when she visited the team’s base in Lyon, France, Mulenga said the Copper Queens squad had continued to improve after competing at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup before securing back-to-back qualification for the Olympics four years after their inaugural appearance at the Tokyo...



