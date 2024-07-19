KABWE Warriors Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Charles Chakatazya says his team does not fear Zambian champions Red Arrows, whom they will face in the Carling Black Label Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndlovu Charity Shield to kick-start the new season on August 10, at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Chakatazya says Warriors are not afraid of any team in the Zambian Super League which will kick off a week after the Charity Shield, the curtain raiser for the new soccer season. The Warriors CEO said his team started preps for the new season three weeks ago and was looking forward to begin the new season with a game against Arrows, who denied them the opportunity to win the 2024 ABSA Cup following a...



