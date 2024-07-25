NCHANGA Rangers have confirmed the signing of 26 year old Ivorian striker, Mohamed Soumahoro. Soumahoro joins the Cameroonian duo of Ikpeme Stephan Aniekan and Ygor Rincesse Tsolefack, who were signed earlier this transfer window. In a statement issued by the club media officer, Andrew Ukwimi, Rangers president Shapi Shachinda confirmed that Soumahoro put pen to paper on July 12. “We are happy to welcome Mohammed to Nchanga Stadium. It is our hope that he will add some fire power to our attacking force. Our technical bench is keen to add one or two more players to complete the current requirement to have a big and competitive squad, and we will soon make this known to our supporters and fans,” stated...



