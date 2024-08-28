IVORY Coast coach Emerse Fae has named a 25 – man team boasting of some of the country’s best talents ahead of their meeting with Chipolopolo in an AfCON qualifier. On September 6, Chipolopolo will be in Ivory Coast to begin their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) qualifying journey in a Group G encounter. Three days later, they will host Sierra Leone. While coach Avram Grant is yet to unveil his squad, his opposite number has summoned 25 players to be led by Borussia Dortmund’s Sebastien Haller and Manchester United’s Ahmad Diallo. Zambia’s last meeting with the Elephants in Ivory Coast did not end to plan, they lost 3-1 in the 2023 (played in 2024) AfCON qualifiers. Luckily, the...



