ZAMBIA’S envoys at the 17th edition of the Summer Paralympic Games, Monica Munga and Lassam Katongo are ready to compete against the best athletes in the world despite having failed to travel on time for the games taking place in Paris, France. Munga and Katongo, who where scheduled to travel for the Paralympics on Sunday, said they had prepared adequately for the games and were looking forward to compete. “We are ready to compete. We know delay to travel for the games may have a negative impact on our performance but we are ready to perform according to the way we have been prepared for these games,” said Katongo. Meanwhile, NOCZ president Alfred Foloko wished the athletes all the best...



