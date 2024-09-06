THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says it is looking forward to seeing Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda make the finals of the prestigious Ballon d’Or award after she made the top 20 shortlist which was revealed on Wednesday. FAZ General Secretary Rueben Kamanga said Banda deserved the recognition as she has done well for both the Zambia National Women’s Team and Orlando Pride. “It is very exciting to have one of our players nominated for the Ballon d’Or. The only time it happened for us was in 1996 when Kalusha Bwalya was nominated. Obviously the feeling is excellent and as Zambians we look forward to see Barbra Banda making the finals,” Kamanga said. “I think it will be nice...



