ZAMBIA National Athletics coach Douglas Kalembo is confident that 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallist Muzala Samukonga will secure a podium finish at the 2024 Diamond League finals taking place in Brussels, Belgium. Kalembo says Samukonga is a fighter who is ready for another tough contest in Belgium a month after he scooped bronze at the Olympics in Paris. The meet in Belgium is the 14th and final one on track and field’s elite circuit and comes just a month after the end of the Olympics. “Yes Muzala is ready and I’m confident he will be able to secure a podium finish,” Kalembo said in an interview from Belgium. “Muzala is a fighter and he always gives his best when he...