ZAMBIA Under-17 Women’s National Team coach Carol Kanyemba says she is happy with the competition levels as the Copper Princess intensify preparations for the 2024 U17 FIFA Women’s World Cup which will run between October 16 and November 4, 2024, in the Dominican Republic. Kanyemba, who had earlier named a 28 member provisional squad, said all the players who are part of the provisional squad were working hard to be part of the final team which would represent Zambia at the World Cup. Kanyemba said she would name the final World Cup bound squad next week before traveling to the Dominican Republic where the Copper Princesses would enjoy a two weeks international camp before the commencement of the World Cup....



