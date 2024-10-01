FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says he is proud that under his watch, FAZ has empowered its members with their full rights to debate freely as witnessed during the Emergency General Meeting (EGM). The EGM featured over 70 delegates and was held on Saturday at Mulungushi International Conference Centre. Kamanga says the delegates agreed to make the position of the ZPL chairman elective at the next elective AGM in conformity with the requirements for all FAZ executive committee positions and ensuring compliance with FIFA in respect to the role of the Referees Committee with the chairman being a former referee and knowledgeable in referee matters. Writing in his Monday Column, the FAZ Chief described the EGM, which was convened for the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here