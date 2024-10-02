MUFULIRA Wanderers Football Club has called on its supporters to exercise patience following the team’s poor performance in the first six games of the MTN Super League. Mufulira Wanderers has endured a difficult period in the first two months of the Super League where the nine-time champions have recorded three defeats, two draws and only one win. The poor performance angered some passionate Mighty Mufulira Wanderers fans who are now calling for coach Charles Kafula’s head. However, Wanderers president George Katongo called on the fans to allow the club’s board to handle the case in a professional way. “The Mufulira Wanderers football club board has noted the concerns from some of our supporters regarding the recent poor performance by our...



