PARIS Olympics bronze medallist Muzala Samukonga says he will not be able to accept pledges from individuals and companies that offered to appreciate him for his amazing performance at the games in France. Samukonga could not explain his reasons for refusing the pledges from corporates that had pledged to reward him for being the only local athlete to have won a medal at at the 2024 Paris Olympics. “I want to acknowledge and express my deepest appreciation to the companies and individuals who came forward with pledges and offers of support. Your generosity and willingness to contribute to my career have not gone unnoticed, and I am truly grateful for your efforts to uplift me,” Samukonga said in a statement...



