Mumba Mwale of Zambia celebrates goal during the 2024 TotalEnergies U20 Afcon COSAFA Qualifier Semi Final Match between Zimbabwe and Zambia at ABB Stadium in Maputo on the 03 October 2024 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

AFTER defeating Zimbabwe on Thursday to qualify for the CAF 2025 TotalEnergies Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Zambia will shift its focus to defending the COSAFA Crown when it faces rivals South Africa in today’s final at the ABB Stadium in Maputo, Mozambique. Having reached the top four as best losers, the Boyd Mulwanda led Junior Chipolopolo boys will have to bring its A game to overcome the Young Bafana Bafana, who are unbeaten in four matches. South Africa are deemed as favourite going into today’s final after scoring 14 goals in four matches. South Africa has also not conceded any goal in the four matches played so far at the COSAFA. However, Zambia U-20 assistant coach Sipho Mumbi doesn’t...