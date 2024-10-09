RECORD Zambian champions Nkana are said to have identified former Power Dynamos coach Mwenya Chipepo as a replacement for Ian Bakala On Monday night, Nkana FC revealed that it had placed Bakala and his two assistants, Denis Makinka and Josphat Nkoma on administrative leave effective. “This decision comes in light of the team’s recent performance and results in the ongoing 2024/25 season,” the club said. The Kitwe giants are currently in the relegation zone with six points collected from one win, three draws and three defeats in the first seven games played in the Super League. Nkana indicated in a statement, Monday, that further updates regarding the coaching staff would be shared as events unfolded. However, according to some sources...



