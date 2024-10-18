COPPER Queens assistant coach, Florence Mwila has unveiled the final 23-member squad for next week’s 2024 HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Women’s Championship set to take place between October 22 and November 2 in Gqeberha, South Africa. Mwila, who will lead the team in South Africa, has selected an all-local squad from the Women’s Super League that will aim to reclaim the title they won in 2022 and lost to Malawi last year. The Copper Queens squad features some familiar faces that represented Zambia at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games such as goalkeeper Ngambo Musole and defender Pauline Zulu, while Margaret Belemu and midfielder Evarine Susan Katongo return missing the Olympics. Mwila has also named last season’s league top scorer, Charity Bubanga in...



