NATIONAL Pride will be at stake when Zambia faces Japan in today’s final Group D fixture at the ongoing FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup taking place in the Dominican Republic. After two consecutive defeats to Brazil and Poland, the Copper Princesses are already out of the competition but will aim to redeem themselves against Japan at 22:00 hours CAT at the Felix Sanchez stadium in Santo Domingo. The Copper Princesses will seek to emulate the class of 2014 that defeated Costa Rica in the last group fixture after consecutive defeats to Italy and Venezuela. While, Zambia has nothing to lose going into tonight’s dead rubber match, Japan have potential to progress to the knockout stage if they manage a win...



