THE Zambia Women’s National Team has qualified to the semifinals of the 2024 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Championship after thrashing Comoros 7-0 in a Group C fixture played at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqaberha, South Africa. A hat-trick and a brace from Fridah Mukoma and Ochumba Oseke and goals apiece from Regina Chanda and Charity wrapped up a successful group stage campaign for the Copper Queens. Copper Queens coach Florence Mwila was happy that her girls delivered a sweet win to march on to the semifinals, where they will face rivals and defending champions Malawi. “We thank God for the big win. When we came into the tournament we knew that it is not going to be easy and the fact...



