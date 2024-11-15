Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu (r) with Sporturf Ltd project manager Marius Van Niekerk (l) inspecting rehabilitation works and the turf replacement project at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Monday 2nd September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

GOVERNMENT says it will shift its focus to rehabilitating the Heroes Stadium roof once the rehabilitation of the playing turf is completed. The rehabilitation of the Heroes Stadium playing turf is expected to finish in January next year. Ministry of Sports, Youth, and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe says Heroes Stadium will have the best turf in the region once all rehabilitation works are concluded. Chileshe indicated that government had so far spent a lot of money on the rehabilitation of both Heroes and Levy Mwanawasa Stadiums, which have new substitute benches that cost government K2.6 million before a K1.2 million deal was signed with Sporturf for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the turf. “We signed a contract with a...