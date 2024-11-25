COPPER Queens captain Barbra Banda scooped the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award as Orlando Pride claimed their first NWSL Championship in the United States after beating the Washington Spirit 1-0 thanks to a goal from the in-form Zambian striker. Banda, who scored the second-most goals in the regular season with 17 goals and seven assists, slipped one past two-time NWSL goalkeeper of the year Aubrey Kingsbury in the 37th minute as Orlando Pride made history in Kansas City. After a cagey affair in the early stages of the game, Orlando Pride broke through eight minutes before half time when midfielder Angelina successfully battled Washington’s Leicy Santos for the ball and kicked it deep down the...



