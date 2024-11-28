THE FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) has challenged football administrators in Muchinga Province to be selfless and principled as they drive the football development agenda in the province. Speaking during the closing ceremony of the Muchinga Province Administrators Workshop, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga noted the need for football administrators to continue working hard to help develop the game in the province. “I am delighted to have been part of the Muchinga Province Administrators’ course. It may have taken the whole day, but worth it. We expect that the development taking place in the provinces is aligned with the FAZ 10-year strategic plan. I wish to challenge the administrators and membership in the province to be selfless and be above board...



