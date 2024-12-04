NKANA coach Mwenya Chipepo is happy that the much-anticipated Kitwe derby scheduled for next weekend will be played in Ndola. All roads will lead to Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola over the weekend as Power Dynamos will be hosting their bitter rivals ‘Kalampa’ in what promises to be another electric clash of titans. After guiding Nkana to a 3-0 win over Green Buffaloes last weekend, Chipepo said Nkana will fight to get a positive result in the Kitwe derby. “It is good that they have taken the derby to Ndola because for us whichever ground we are going to use, we will make sure that we get good results. I know we are playing against Power Dynamos, my former team...



